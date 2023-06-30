iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 90.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,248 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 15,267.4% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,002,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,924,318 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 126,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.39 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.73 and a 52-week high of $110.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.25.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.4818 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Stories

