iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Holdings Trimmed by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 0.8% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 56,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.37. The company had a trading volume of 190,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,204. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $71.81. The firm has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.13.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
- SMART Global Holdings Momentum, Room To Move Higher?
- Constellation Brands Stock Swings After Earnings Announcement
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.