iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,133 shares during the quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,915,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,857,000 after purchasing an additional 245,906 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,235,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,505,000 after buying an additional 126,884 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,813,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,527,000 after buying an additional 37,743 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,449,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,807,000 after buying an additional 391,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,210,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,815,000 after buying an additional 7,739 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IHI traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $56.21. The stock had a trading volume of 177,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,740. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $46.21 and a 12-month high of $57.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

