IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO) Trading 2.3% Higher

IsoEnergy Ltd. (CVE:ISO – Free Report) traded up 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.66 and last traded at C$2.64. 24,887 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 62,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.58.

IsoEnergy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 14.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.80. The firm has a market cap of C$283.19 million, a PE ratio of -128.00 and a beta of 1.16.

IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IsoEnergy Ltd. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IsoEnergy Company Profile

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

