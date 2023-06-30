Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Free Report) were down 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.14 and last traded at $13.26. Approximately 35,574 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 430,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.99.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -10.07.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter. Ivanhoe Electric had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 4,217.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Catherine Anne Barone sold 4,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $69,646.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,646.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Evan James Macmillan Young sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $674,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Catherine Anne Barone sold 4,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $69,646.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,936 shares in the company, valued at $69,646.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 134,936 shares of company stock worth $1,770,347 in the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 329,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. 42.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Data Processing and Software Licensing Services, and Energy Storage Systems segments. The company holds an option to acquire 100% of the mineral rights in the Tintic copper-gold project located in Utah; and Santa Cruz copper project located in Arizona.

