J Arnold Wealth Management Co Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

J Arnold Wealth Management Co lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the quarter. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF makes up 5.2% of J Arnold Wealth Management Co’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. J Arnold Wealth Management Co’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF were worth $10,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROBT. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 2,135.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Price Performance

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,176. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.83. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $47.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.29 million, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.22.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

