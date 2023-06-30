J Arnold Wealth Management Co Sells 22,993 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

J Arnold Wealth Management Co trimmed its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 63.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,993 shares during the quarter. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index accounts for 0.2% of J Arnold Wealth Management Co’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. J Arnold Wealth Management Co’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDL. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Price Performance

FDL traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.93. 495,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,755. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.75. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $38.33. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.