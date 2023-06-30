James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Receives $29.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.80.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on James Hardie Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On James Hardie Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,781,000 after purchasing an additional 71,115 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 2,363.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,161,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,023 shares during the period. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

James Hardie Industries Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:JHX opened at $26.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.41. James Hardie Industries has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $27.81.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $917.80 million during the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 40.54% and a net margin of 13.56%. On average, research analysts expect that James Hardie Industries will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

