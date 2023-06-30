Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Plans $0.06 Dividend

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Friday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Price Performance

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.79. The company had a trading volume of 13,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,540. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12-month low of $43.07 and a 12-month high of $57.38. The company has a market capitalization of $124.94 million, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 275.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the second quarter worth about $262,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the second quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 681.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 8,357 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund.

