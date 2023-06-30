Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Japan Airport Terminal Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS JTTRY opened at $23.67 on Friday. Japan Airport Terminal has a 12 month low of $17.83 and a 12 month high of $26.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.33.
Japan Airport Terminal Company Profile
