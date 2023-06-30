Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $335.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ROK. Mizuho upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $275.63.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.9 %

ROK stock opened at $324.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $192.90 and a 1-year high of $326.86. The stock has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $155,174.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,784.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $155,174.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,784.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,376 shares in the company, valued at $945,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,217 shares of company stock worth $4,687,705 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,495,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,902,943,000 after purchasing an additional 40,192 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,013,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,092,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,004,000 after acquiring an additional 457,383 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,638,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $774,411,000 after acquiring an additional 320,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,560,000 after acquiring an additional 51,561 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

