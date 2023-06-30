Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BMEA. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Biomea Fusion from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.29.

Biomea Fusion Price Performance

Shares of Biomea Fusion stock opened at $21.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $766.76 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of -1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.32. Biomea Fusion has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $43.69.

Insider Transactions at Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion ( NASDAQ:BMEA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biomea Fusion will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 200,000 shares of Biomea Fusion stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $5,824,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,568,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,604,750 over the last three months. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biomea Fusion

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMEA. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Biomea Fusion by 3,980.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Biomea Fusion by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Biomea Fusion by 553.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Biomea Fusion by 718.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

