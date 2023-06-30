Jet Protocol (JET) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $144,639.73

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $14.45 million and approximately $144,639.73 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.0084457 USD and is down -4.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $147,150.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

