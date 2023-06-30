Jet Protocol Price Down 8.8% Over Last 7 Days (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 30th. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $14.47 million and approximately $144,511.61 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004454 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017838 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00019368 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014121 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,407.53 or 1.00011710 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.0084457 USD and is down -4.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $147,150.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

