Jet Protocol Trading 8.4% Lower This Week (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $14.47 million and approximately $147,575.00 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.0084457 USD and is down -4.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $147,150.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

