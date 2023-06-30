JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,313,690,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA OEF traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $206.93. The stock had a trading volume of 49,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,868. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $157.57 and a 52-week high of $207.93. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.20.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

