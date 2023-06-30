JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $12.56 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.2% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.73. 5,280,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.18. The firm has a market cap of $96.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

