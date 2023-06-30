JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.27 Million Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,010 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 167.4% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,836.8% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.95. The company had a trading volume of 148,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,685. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.71. The stock has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $105.59 and a 52-week high of $128.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.8164 dividend. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

