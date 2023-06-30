JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHM traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.87. The stock had a trading volume of 44,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,278. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $74.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.65 and a 200-day moving average of $68.09.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.