JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,207 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VYMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 51.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 45.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 14,162 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VYMI traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,777. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $51.24 and a 1 year high of $65.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.28 and a 200-day moving average of $62.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $1.187 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $4.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

