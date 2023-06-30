JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,746 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SimpliFi Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 59,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orcam Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 90,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHE traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.64. The stock had a trading volume of 263,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,153. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $26.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.53.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.