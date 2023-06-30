JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,228 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for 1.4% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $15,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth about $543,000. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 112,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,141,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 54.7% in the first quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 10,782 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 191.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 166,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,399,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

SPLV traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.56. The company had a trading volume of 413,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,007. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.75. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $55.99 and a 1 year high of $67.24.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

