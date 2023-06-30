Jim C. Walton Sells 2,149,275 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of WMT traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $154.28. The stock had a trading volume of 7,082,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,224,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.89 and a 1-year high of $158.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

