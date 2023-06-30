John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a drop of 51.4% from the May 31st total of 81,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTO. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 339.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 47,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 36,578 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 187,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 35,885 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 429,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,121,000 after purchasing an additional 29,262 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $734,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 369,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,299,000 after buying an additional 22,494 shares during the period. 19.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:BTO traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.00. 52,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,152. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $40.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.88.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

(Free Report)

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

