John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 58.5% from the May 31st total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Income Securities Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 18.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 69,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.46% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Price Performance

NYSE JHS traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $10.76. The stock had a trading volume of 23,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,189. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.01. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $12.48.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Increases Dividend

About John Hancock Income Securities Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.099 per share. This is a positive change from John Hancock Income Securities Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

