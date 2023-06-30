John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 1,166.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Stock Performance

Shares of John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund stock opened at $4.64 on Friday. John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $5.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.92.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.79%.

About John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Analytic Investors, LLC and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

