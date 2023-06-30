Jonathan Sheena Sells 5,447 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $276,871.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 509,746 shares in the company, valued at $25,910,389.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jonathan Sheena also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Wednesday, June 7th, Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $245,650.00.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $270,300.00.

On Monday, April 24th, Jonathan Sheena sold 43 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $2,364.14.

On Friday, April 21st, Jonathan Sheena sold 290 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $15,726.70.

On Monday, April 3rd, Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $270,100.00.

Natera Stock Performance

NTRA traded down $2.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.03. 1,253,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,785. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.67 and a 200 day moving average of $48.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.00 and a 52 week high of $59.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $241.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.43 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 101.02% and a negative net margin of 62.93%. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.45) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Natera during the 1st quarter worth $1,868,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Natera during the 1st quarter worth $407,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Natera by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 62,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 25,557 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Natera during the 1st quarter worth $341,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Natera by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 178,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,905,000 after acquiring an additional 65,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTRA. UBS Group began coverage on Natera in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Natera in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Natera from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Natera from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Natera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.78.

Natera Company Profile

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.