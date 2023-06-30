JZR Gold (CVE:JZR) Shares Up 1.8%

JZR Gold Inc. (CVE:JZR – Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. 5,504 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 21,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

JZR Gold Trading Up 1.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.25 million, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.42, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

About JZR Gold

JZR Gold Inc, a junior mining resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Vila Nova gold development project located in Amapa, Brazil. The company was formerly known as Jazz Resources Inc and changed its name to JZR Gold Inc in October 2022.

