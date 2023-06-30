Kadena (KDA) Price Reaches $0.57

Kadena (KDA) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 30th. Over the last seven days, Kadena has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. One Kadena coin can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00001904 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kadena has a market cap of $134.86 million and $5.08 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kadena Profile

Kadena was first traded on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 235,730,545 coins. The official website for Kadena is kadena.io. Kadena’s official message board is medium.com/kadena-io. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kadena is https://reddit.com/r/kadena/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kadena

According to CryptoCompare, “Kadena (KDA) is a digital currency used for compute payments on the Kadena public chain. It serves as the transaction fee and mining reward within the network. Kadena aims to unite public applications, private blockchains, and interoperable chains, providing a high-bandwidth computer infrastructure. Smart contracts on Kadena are written in Pact, a user-friendly and verifiable language. KDA is used for transactions, staking, and accessing services within the Kadena ecosystem. The project was created by blockchain and technology experts, Will Martino and Stuart Popejoy, to address scalability and security challenges in the industry.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kadena should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kadena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

