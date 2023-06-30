Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Free Report)’s share price was down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.21 and last traded at $14.37. Approximately 68,731 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 693,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Kala Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of -1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.75.

Institutional Trading of Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KALA Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($6.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.10) by ($1.89). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,383.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,062.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -18.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KALA. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 107.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 135,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 36.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 140,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 14,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 1,044.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 572,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 522,189 shares in the last quarter. 13.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects; EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.