Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALAFree Report)’s share price was down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.21 and last traded at $14.37. Approximately 68,731 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 693,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of -1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.75.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALAFree Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($6.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.10) by ($1.89). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,383.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,062.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -18.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Kala Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KALA. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 107.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 135,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 36.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 140,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 14,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 1,044.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 572,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 522,189 shares in the last quarter. 13.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects; EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

