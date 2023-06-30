KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.52

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.52 and traded as low as $8.75. KalVista Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $9.16, with a volume of 179,794 shares changing hands.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.06.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,572 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 236.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,958 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 682.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,634 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8,402 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.
