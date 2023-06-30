KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.52

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.52 and traded as low as $8.75. KalVista Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $9.16, with a volume of 179,794 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of KalVista Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 4,037 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $40,935.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,197.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 5,627 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $57,057.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,427. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 4,037 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $40,935.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,197.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,268 shares of company stock worth $124,398. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,572 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 236.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,958 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 682.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,634 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8,402 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Featured Articles

