Karl Mr. Peterson Sells 10,000 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Free Report) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $101,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,768,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,179,716.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 20th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 2,500 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $24,275.00.
Accel Entertainment Stock Performance
Shares of ACEL stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.52. 339,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,434. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.72 million, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 407,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 516,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 7.0% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 113,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. 57.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Accel Entertainment
Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.
