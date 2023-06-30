Karl Mr. Peterson Sells 10,000 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Free Report) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $101,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,768,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,179,716.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 20th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 2,500 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $24,275.00.

Accel Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of ACEL stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.52. 339,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,434. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.72 million, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Accel Entertainment ( NYSE:ACEL Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $293.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.02 million. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 45.56% and a net margin of 6.33%. Analysts predict that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 407,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 516,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 7.0% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 113,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. 57.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

