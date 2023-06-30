Kava (KAVA) Trading Up 7.1% This Week

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 30th. During the last week, Kava has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Kava token can now be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00003144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a market capitalization of $585.80 million and $49.04 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00042764 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00030289 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00013633 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004559 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000829 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 600,565,636 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,558,247 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

