Kava Price Up 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. Kava has a total market cap of $573.44 million and approximately $48.30 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. One Kava token can currently be bought for $0.95 or 0.00003136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00042615 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00030428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00013519 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 601,044,663 tokens and its circulating supply is 601,037,495 tokens. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

