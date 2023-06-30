KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Short Interest Down 98.0% in June

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 98.0% from the May 31st total of 97,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of KBC Group stock opened at $34.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.11. KBC Group has a twelve month low of $22.72 and a twelve month high of $38.54.
KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter. KBC Group had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 18.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KBC Group will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.
KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.
