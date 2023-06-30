Keene & Associates Inc. Acquires 305 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.14.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $4.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $293.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,985. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $274.42 and a 200-day moving average of $287.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.66. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $224.87 and a 12-month high of $365.97.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.04. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.