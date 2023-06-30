Keene & Associates Inc. Boosts Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Keene & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,976 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,252,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $826,700,000 after purchasing an additional 234,639 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,412,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $715,641,000 after purchasing an additional 368,866 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,224,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,590,000 after buying an additional 419,766 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,382,000 after buying an additional 676,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,658,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,804,000 after buying an additional 62,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Bobby Berman purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.25 per share, with a total value of $142,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total value of $668,912.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,324,531.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bobby Berman bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.25 per share, for a total transaction of $142,875.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 26,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,555.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $818,945 over the last ninety days. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 0.5 %

CFR stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.50. The stock had a trading volume of 47,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,013. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.49. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.55 and a 52-week high of $160.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.15. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 30.40%. The firm had revenue of $505.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CFR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.33.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Further Reading

