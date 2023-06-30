Keene & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Keene & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FMC by 1,743.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in FMC by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 61,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in FMC by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 8,546 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in FMC by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,085,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,126,000 after acquiring an additional 386,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FMC. Redburn Partners raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of FMC from $148.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FMC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.75.

Shares of FMC traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.01. 151,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,564. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.75 and a 200-day moving average of $119.85. FMC Co. has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $134.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.49%.

In related news, CEO Mark Douglas acquired 4,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $115.53 per share, for a total transaction of $476,099.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,814,366.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

