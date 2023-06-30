Keene & Associates Inc. Grows Stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Keene & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,976 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CFR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,252,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $826,700,000 after purchasing an additional 234,639 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,412,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $715,641,000 after purchasing an additional 368,866 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 11.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,224,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,590,000 after purchasing an additional 419,766 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,382,000 after purchasing an additional 676,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,658,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,804,000 after purchasing an additional 62,181 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CFR. Wedbush upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $127.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CFR traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.50. The company had a trading volume of 47,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,013. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.55 and a 12 month high of $160.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.15. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 30.40%. The firm had revenue of $505.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total transaction of $668,912.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 210,946 shares in the company, valued at $21,324,531.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total transaction of $668,912.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 210,946 shares in the company, valued at $21,324,531.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bobby Berman bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.25 per share, with a total value of $142,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,555.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,500 shares of company stock worth $818,945. 2.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.