Keene & Associates Inc. Has $2.89 Million Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 143.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,511 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,180 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for about 2.2% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,447 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 35,722 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 17,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on WBA. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,806,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,614,894. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.63. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.14 and a 52 week high of $42.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -50.00%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

