Keene & Associates Inc. Has $3.16 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Keene & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 132.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,236 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,386 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises approximately 2.5% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in Medtronic by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,605,661,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.44.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,218,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,089,920. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.07. The stock has a market cap of $117.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $95.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 97.87%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

