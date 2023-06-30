Keene & Associates Inc. Has $466,000 Stock Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Keene & Associates Inc. increased its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 342.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,393 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 26,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 11,088 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 257.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 210,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 109,881 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,332,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELAN stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,509,754. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -250.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average of $10.72. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $20.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

