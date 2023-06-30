Keene & Associates Inc. Purchases 4,303 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Keene & Associates Inc. increased its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Newmont accounts for about 2.7% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Newmont by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 146,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 12,288 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter worth $196,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Newmont by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Newmont by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 887,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,365,000 after purchasing an additional 541,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $538,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,216,027.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $143,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,904,427.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $538,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,216,027.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,802,760 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Newmont Trading Up 1.0 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.53.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,676,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,041,608. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.99. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $61.42.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -242.42%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

