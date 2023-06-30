Keene & Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Southern by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.07.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at $63,705,014.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 205,678 shares of company stock worth $14,888,271. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,785,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,216,235. The stock has a market cap of $75.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.70.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

