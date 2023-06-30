Keene & Associates Inc. Raises Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Keene & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Molson Coors Beverage comprises about 2.5% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TAP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,781.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TAP. Bank of America upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

Insider Activity

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, insider Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $111,540.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,300.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

TAP stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.54. The stock had a trading volume of 328,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,113. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $46.69 and a 1-year high of $68.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.16.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -137.81%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

