Keene & Associates Inc. Sells 150 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Keene & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 1,743.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in FMC by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 61,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in FMC by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in FMC by 14.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,085,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,126,000 after purchasing an additional 386,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FMC

In related news, CEO Mark Douglas purchased 4,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $115.53 per share, for a total transaction of $476,099.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814,366.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FMC Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on FMC. Redburn Partners raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on FMC from $150.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on FMC from $148.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on FMC from $140.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on FMC in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.75.

Shares of NYSE:FMC traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.01. The company had a trading volume of 151,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,564. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.82. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $134.38.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

