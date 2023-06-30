Keene & Associates Inc. Sells 2,513 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Keene & Associates Inc. lessened its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,641 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,513 shares during the period. Oracle comprises about 2.8% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,675,878,000 after buying an additional 1,794,080 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,566,178,000 after buying an additional 4,570,472 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,745,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,450,495,000 after buying an additional 121,666 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $1,409,896,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,459,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $760,893,000 after buying an additional 439,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL traded up $2.63 on Friday, hitting $120.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,710,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,663,896. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.73 and its 200 day moving average is $93.92. The firm has a market cap of $326.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.29%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.15.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,052,544 shares of company stock worth $686,725,797. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

