KG&L Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,499 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 15,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 199,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,393,000 after buying an additional 7,048 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.31. 2,247,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,161,837. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $69.64 and a one year high of $91.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.65%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.67.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

