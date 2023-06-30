KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $229,000 Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE NVO traded up $4.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,807. The stock has a market cap of $361.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $95.02 and a one year high of $172.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.39.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.27. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.