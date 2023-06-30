KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $241,000 Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

KG&L Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,963 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1,666.7% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 256.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.94. 2,284,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,186,883. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $146.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Applied Materials from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. New Street Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.96.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

